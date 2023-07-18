Threads announces rate limits to fight spam attacks, Elon Musk replies

Several users have commented in reaction to Mosseri's announcement that comment spam on the platform has gotten substantially worse in recent days.

The spams and bots of the internet have made their way to Instagram’s Threads and now seem to be taking over one comment at a time. However, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has come up with a tried-and-tested solution for the problem.

Mosseri posted on Threads on Tuesday, saying that it is going to introduce rate limits to fight spam attacks on the platform. Meaning that users' ability to use the app and view posts may be restricted.

“Spam attacks have picked up so we’re going to have to get tighter on things like rate limits, which is going to mean more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives). If you get caught up

Why does this sound familiar? Because it is the same process that Elon Musk adopted to beat “data scraping” on Twitter. Replying to a screenshot of the announcement on Twitter, Musk said “Lmaooo copy (cat)”.

Unlike Twitter, Threads has not yet mentioned any hard limits on viewable posts and is urging users to reach out in case they experience any such problems.

Several users have commented in reaction to Mosseri's announcement that comment spam on the platform has gotten substantially worse in recent days. One user claimed that 50 percent of their posts were receiving responses from bots, such as gambling-related bots or "bait" remarks. Another complained that they spent half their time blocking bots that promoted gambling and cryptocurrency sites.