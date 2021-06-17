Thousands sign petition to deny Jeff Bezos reentry to Earth after space launch

A petition seeking denial to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to re-enter Earth after he jets off to space next month has been doing the rounds on the internet for a week now.

As of Thursday afternoon, over 12,500 people have already signed the “Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth”, addressed to Blue Origin, his rocket launch firm, on change.org , with new signatures coming in by the minute.

The petition starts with a comparison between Bezos , who is all set to fly out to the edge of the space from Texas on July 20, and Superman comic villain Lex Luthor.

“Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store. However, he's actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination… Jeff has worked with the Epsteins and the Knights Templar, as well as the Free Masons to gain control over the whole world,” reads the tongue-in-cheek petition started by one Jose Ortiz.

Bezos will fly along with his brother and two others—including the winner of a £20 million pound auction—in the first crewed flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard spaceship, which flies by automation.

The petition, however, urges people to sign it to keep him out in the space, adding, “The fate of humanity is in your hands”.

“He's also in bed with the flat earth deniers... Meanwhile, our government stands by and lets it happen. This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover,” the petition says.

Some who signed suggested he takes Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with him, according to Daily Mail

Bezos and the three others will venture up to 62 miles above the Earth's surface, the point believed to be the boundary between our atmosphere and outer space, flying at more than 2,000 mph speed. However, NASA recognises 50 miles above the Earth’s surface as the edge of space.

After its moments in orbit, providing a few minutes of weightlessness, the vehicle is supposed to float back on parachutes and land upright, the report said.

New Shepard, named after the first American in space Alan Shepard, is 59ft high and has room for up to six passengers.

July 20 is also the 52nd anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing.