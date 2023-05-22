This WhatsApp feature helps users verify their password for encrypted backups

To accommodate users who have forgotten their passwords, WhatsApp will allow them to disable end-to-end encrypted backups and then reactivate the feature with a new password.

WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a new feature that will enable users to cross-check their password for end-to-end encrypted backups.

Two years ago, WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encrypted backups, offering users the option to secure their backup data using a personal password or a 64-digit encryption key known only to them. This encryption ensured that neither WhatsApp nor the backup service providers, Apple and Google, could access or read the encrypted backups or the unlocking key.

“People can definitely experiment with an advanced layer of privacy by enabling end-to-end encrypted backups. However, some users have lost access to their encrypted backup because they couldn’t remember the password they had chosen,” the report said.

To address this issue, WhatsApp has seemingly released a password verification feature that could allow users to confirm the accuracy of their chosen password.

“This feature works as a reminder so that you can confirm your password is correct. There is no way to force the prompt to appear as it may automatically show up on certain occasions. Note that a similar feature is already available to verify if your 6-digit code for two-step verification is correct,” WABetaInfo added.

This feature is particularly significant as many users have encountered difficulties restoring their chat history after reinstalling WhatsApp due to forgotten passwords. The password reminder feature offers users the opportunity to verify their password and, if necessary, replace it by reconfiguring the end-to-end encrypted backups.

The feature for end-to-end encrypted backups is currently available to select users on the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and for Android. It will be progressively rolled out to more users over the next few weeks.