This WhatsApp feature helps users verify their password for encrypted backups

To accommodate users who have forgotten their passwords, WhatsApp will allow them to disable end-to-end encrypted backups and then reactivate the feature with a new password.

WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a new feature that will enable users to cross-check their password for end-to-end encrypted backups.

Two years ago, WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encrypted backups, offering users the option to secure their backup data using a personal password or a 64-digit encryption key known only to them. This encryption ensured that neither WhatsApp nor the backup service providers, Apple and Google, could access or read the encrypted backups or the unlocking key.

“People can definitely experiment with an advanced layer of privacy by enabling end-to-end encrypted backups. However, some users have lost access to their encrypted backup because they couldn’t remember the password they had chosen,” the report said.