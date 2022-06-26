This week in Tech: Telegram’s premium service, Google to partner with Wikipedia, and more about Nothing Phone (1)

From Nothing (1)’s invite-only system to the launch of Telegram’s premium service, here are the headlines in tech that you need to read.

The popular instant messaging app Telegram celebrated reaching a user base of 700 million by launching its premium subscription service. Premium users will enjoy double the limit of most features that free users get along with no ads on the app, and getting access to premium app icons, badges, stickers and reactions. The subscription starts at USD 4.99 a month.

The Poco F4 5G was the latest device in Poco’s F-series lineup to be launched. With a starting price tag of Rs 27,999, the phone comes with features such as a primary camera of 64MP with enhanced blur reduction, a fourth-generation Super AMOLED screen with 1300 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby vision, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and 12GB of LPDDR 5 RAM.

Carl Pei’s Nothing will be making it harder for fans to get their hands on the brand’s first phone, the Nothing Phone (1). Prospective buyers will need to either register to receive an invite or be given an invite to purchase from someone who has already bought the phone. “This will keep the inventory in check and control sales,” said Pei in a video ahead of launch.

ROG Phone 6 by Asus will be unveiled on July 5 and speculations suggest that it will be powered by the latest Snapdragon flagship SoC. If true, ROG Phone 6 will be the first phone to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, measuring up at 3 GHz clock speed. The phone will also reportedly feature 18GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Google will start paying Wikimedia Foundation, the parent company of Wikipedia, for more accurate information in its search results. The two will be partnering together to use Wikimedia Enterprise to provide more accurate information, which often shows up in Google search results’ knowledge panels.

The US bans Juul e-cigarretes and vapes