This week in Tech; Nothing Phone (1) price hike, Vivo V25 Pro launched, Apple iPhone 14 to release on September 7 and more

The world of technology saw multiple big releases across all price points and multiple reports of what to expect in the future. Here's what you need to know to be caught up on tech.

Motorola launches Tab G62

Motorola launched its mid-budget Android-based tablet device, the Tab G62. Starting from 15,999 the tablet is already available for purchase in India through Flipkart. The Tab G62 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC for its processing requirements and will come with a 10.6-inch display with a 2K resolution as well as Dolby Atmos quad-speaker audio setup.

Infinix launches Hot 12

Infinix launched its entry-level Hot 12 smartphone that comes with a 6.82-inch IPS TFT panel, up to 7GB of total RAM and a 6,000 mAh battery unit. The smartphone is available starting at Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB plus 64 GB variant of storage though it can be bought at just Rs 9,499 with a limited-time introductory price offer.

Realme launches Realme 9i 5G smartphone

Realme launched its latest entry to the budget smartphone market the Realme 9i 5G. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC processor. The 9i 5G comes with a notched display that comes with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Samsung opens pre-booking for its foldables

South Korean electronics giant Samsung opened pre-booking for its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India. Despite the hike in prices, the company said it recorded 50,000 pre-bookings across the country.

OnePlus looking to enter the foldable market

With the rising popularity of foldable smartphones, OnePlus may become the next brand to enter the segment. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared an image of what appeared to be a hinge on his Twitter sparking speculation.

Apple to launch iPhone, new devices on Sep 7

Apple is looking to launch its new line-up of iPhone smartphones, the iPhone 14 along with a new entry-level iPad and the M2-powered MacBook on September 7.

Vivo V25 Pro is available for Rs 35,999 on Flipkart

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched the Vivo V25 Pro on e-commerce retailer Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 35,999. The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor-powered smartphone is available for pre-booking currently.

Nothing hikes Phone (1) prices

Less than a month after its launch, Nothing has announced that it will be hiking the prices for the company’s first smartphone – the Nothing Phone (1). The company has hiked the prices by Rs 1,000 over the introductory price across all variants of the smartphone.