This Week in Tech; Millions of Indians exposed in data breach, 5G update to come in December, Intel layoffs, Meta unveils new VR headset

CNBCTV18.com

Yet another week has gone by in the tech world, where innovation and cutting edge technology grabbed the headlines. While Apple and Samsung have announced they will issue software to update 5G bands on their smartphones by December, Meta Platforms has broken new ground in the high-end VR accessory market with its Quest Pro VR headset. Read on.

Over 40% of Indian consumers suffered data breaches online

ISACA, an international professional association focused on IT governance, revealed that 41 percent of consumers in India have had their personal information stolen by cybercriminals. About 53 percent of Indians believe they are very unlikely to be victims of cybercrime.

Apple and Samsung to release 5G-related updates by December

While India has launched 5G services, smartphone manufacturers Apple, Samsung and others have said they will issue over-the-air software updates to unlock the 5G bands for eligible handsets by the end of December.

Intel may layoff thousands to cut costs amid demand slowdown

Facing significant macroeconomic headwinds, Intel may lay off a significant number of employees, reported Bloomberg. The company may be looking to cut 20 percent of its 113,000 jobs.

Meta unveils its VR headset at Meta Connect 2022

Meta Platforms unveiled its new Quest Pro VR headset. The price of $1,500 means that the company is finally trying to break into the higher-end VR accessory market.

Chinese company tests flying taxi

Xpeng, the Chinese technology and electric vehicle manufacturer, tested its flying taxi model in Dubai. The test conducted by Xpeng was an unmanned flight, though the company claims that it has tested manned flights before.

Apple Airpods and Mac accessories to have USB Type-C support by 2024