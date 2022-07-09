A lot has happened in the world of tech this week. And here is the curated wrap that you have been waiting for.

Dhyana’s ‘Smart Ring’

Dhyana, an Indian wellness wearables startup, backed by badminton legend Pullela Gopichand and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, has launched the second edition of its health-tracking ring . Only 5,000 units of Dhyana’s ‘Smart Ring’ have been available for pre-order at a price of Rs 11,842. The ring promises features like heart rate monitoring, activity, and sleep tracking. The ring also has advanced features like mindfulness (meditation), calorie, blood oxygen (SpO2) and metabolic activity monitoring.

Metaverse to be worth $5 trillion by 2030: Report

A report by global management consultant McKinsey revealed that more than $120 billion has been invested in the metaverse space this year. The report also predicted that the metaverse could be worth $5 trillion by 2030, which is as big as the GDP of Japan.

Twitter will let you co-author tweets

Twitter confirmed that it is testing a new feature which will allow two Twitter accounts to co-author a single tweet and share it with both their followers at the same time. The feature is currently available in the US, Canada and South Korea.

realme launches special Thor edition smartphone

Thor: Love and Thunder, realme released With the release of Marvel’s, realme released a special edition Neo GT 3 priced at Rs 42,999. A 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, it comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air will be available to order

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air will finally be available to order from July 8 and deliveries to customers worldwide will start from July 15, 2022.

The new M2 MacBook Air is powered by the M2 chipset and has a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 (Rs 1,09,900 for students).