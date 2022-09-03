    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    This week in Tech; iPhone 14 launch, Twitter’s edit option, Nokia flip phone and more

    While the past week didn’t see a lot of new releases, reports continue to come in around the expected launch of the iPhone 14. Here’s all you need to know about the world of tech.

    iPhone 14

    As September 7 approaches closer, new reports about the iPhone 14 suggest that Apple’s latest smartphones will feature 30W wired fast charging support. More reports also highlight Apple’s efforts to set apart the iPhone 14 Pro from the rest of the line-up on more features than just size alone. read more.

    iOS 16 reported features 

    Along with the expected release of the iPhone 14, the new entry-level iPad and other devices, the Watch Series 8, and other devices, Apple will also be releasing the iOS 16. Expected features in the new OS include changes to the lock screen, iMessage feature, live messages and the Fitness app. read more.

    Iconic Nokia 2660 Flip returns

    Nokia’s strategy to introduce feature phones in a time filled with ever extravagant smartphones continues. The company has released the 2660 Flip, a dual-screen feature phone that will be familiar to nearly everyone born in the 20th century. read more.

    Microsoft’s $70-billion Activision Blizzard faces regulatory issues 

    Microsoft had grabbed headlines earlier in the year with its $68.7 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard — the largest deal in the gaming industry. However, now the deal is under scrutiny by United Kingdom’s antitrust regulator. read more.

    Twitter unveils edit feature 

    The social media platform has finally released an edit feature for its paid subscribers. Users will be able to edit tweets within 30 minutes of posting. The feature will be rolled out to users of Twitter Blue. read more.

    Tags

    iPhonemicrosoftNokiaTwitter

