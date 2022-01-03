This website enables you to check if your online data is stolen

As the world gets more and more digitised, the dependence on the internet and digital tools is also increasing. Unfortunately, this has also led to a rise in the cases of cyber intrusions.

With work from home becoming the new norm amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been countless cases of cybercriminals stealing confidential information of users like passwords, account information etc.

According to cyber experts, a new malware by the name RedLine is now infecting the gadgets of users and is stealing crucial information like details of credit cards as well as passwords of different accounts that are on auto-log in mode.

This has raised the anxiety of users who frequently access browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. The auto log in feature in these browsers enable a user to log in to multiple platforms without the need of entering passwords but it has its own set of security drawbacks.

Recently Haveibeenpwned.com, a data breach notification service that enables you to see if your email and password were stolen, revealed that as many as 441,000 accounts were compromised by the RedLine malware.

What is RedLine malware?

RedLine is the most widely operated data-stealing malware at the moment and spreads via phishing attacks with malicious attachments, YouTube frauds, and warez/crack sites.

The RedLine malware steals cookies, credentials, credit cards, and autologin data from browsers once it has been installed. It can also download external software or run commands on the infected device as well as steal information stored in VPN and FTP clients. Furthermore, it can also steal cryptocurrency wallets.

The stolen information is compiled into a "logs" archive and uploaded to a remote server, where the attacker can retrieve it later.

Attackers utilize these logs to steal other accounts or sell them for as little as $5 per log on dark web criminal marketplaces.

How to check if your auto-login feature has been compromised?

Haveibeenpawned.com regularly updates the list of accounts that have been compromised on its website and you can check if your account exists in that list. In case if your account is a part of its list you must immediately change passwords of all your accounts like email, Facebook , Youtube etc.

Cyber experts have also warned about the potential dangers of saving passwords in your web browsers.