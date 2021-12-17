This UK finance firm plans to hire 600 techies from India over next few years

UK’s business financial platform Tide is planning to hire 600 tech professionals from India by the end of 2026, the company said on Thursday.

The company plans to expand its presence in India, its first international market, through this recruitment drive

The addition of 600 techies will constitute nearly 60 percent of the company's total hiring. Earlier this year, Tide had said it would create over 1,000 jobs in India over the next five years.

Tide’s Hyderabad-based centre will onboard 300 engineers in various roles in the next 18-24 months. The centre will focus on hiring experts in data science and Flutter, and backend engineers in Java and Python.

"The additional technological capabilities will help us build our product for India as we expand our roots deeper into the country and invest in the technology leaders of tomorrow," PTI quoted Tide India CEO Gurjodhpal Singh as saying.

Singh added that the company has received good response from the Indian market after starting operations in the country.

At present, Tide has more than 350 skilled professionals engaged in its India operations, mostly working from the Hyderabad technology centre, which was set up in 2020.

The company is also working on an 'Internship to Hire' programme that will attract and nurture top-quality talent from the country. The programme will focus on recruiting entry-level candidates from premium institutes, such as IITs and NITs. The company plans to gradually increase the count of new recruits as the model matures. Tide’s 'Internship to Hire' programme will create a new hiring stream that will address the current tech talent crunch across the globe.