This Twitter user figured out the secret sauce to boost tweets through its source code

Twitter on Friday made parts of its computer code that decides how the social media platform recommends content public, with its owner Elon Musk adding that the complete code will be available in the coming weeks.

This will allow users and programmers a peek into its workings and the ability to suggest modifications to the algorithm, which according to Musk “will be incredibly embarrassing at first”.

Needless to say, several experts have already gotten their hands on the algorithm and this particular user broke down how tweets get boosted organically.

According to Twitter user, @aakashg0 , who describes himself as the Product Growth Guy, three parameters get more tweet traction on the platform. These are likes, retweets and replies — in that order.

“Each like gets a 30x boost, each retweet a 20x, each reply only 1x. It’s much more impactful to earn likes and retweets than replies,” Gupta tweeted. He added that adding videos and images to a tweet also gives it a 2x boost.

Musk’s baby, Twitter Blue, also seems to get users a healthy amount of boost.

Another Twitter user @steventey found out that the algorithm is a little more complex than just like, retweets, and replies.

While all these seem to be very obvious findings, Gupta also said that adding links to your tweet can hurt it, unless you have enough engagement. “Generally external links get you marked as spam,” he said.

Along with external links, mutes, blocks, unfollows, spam reports and abuse reports can also bring your engagement down on the platform. Basically, anything that hints at you putting out ropy content can bring you down the “Twitterati” chain.

Gupta also pointed out that tweets containing misinformation are also pushed down, and so are tweets about Ukraine.

In case you are clumsy with your typing and have not subscribed to Twitter Blue, which allows you to edit your tweets, you must double-check your spelling as that can also hurt your reach.

However, another Twitter user pointed out that “unknown language” is likely a language that the user does not understand and not made-up words.

The Twitter algorithm also puts you in a cluster, depending on the kind of content you post regularly. For example, news organisations are in one cluster, Bollywood celebrities are in one and Football accounts are in another.

In case you post a tweet that does not belong in that particular cluster, or “out of network” content as Twitter calls it, can also hurt your reach. Sticking to your niche will help you get boosted.

As an additional learning, Gupta also said that following way more people than the ones who follow you can also hurt. So, keep the ratio balanced and try using Twitter lists if you do not want to miss out on content that you otherwise would.

If you are wondering about Bookmarks, Twitter’s latest addition to their tweet metric, it seems to be missing from the code that was made publicly available, as per Gupta.

After laying off more than half of its global staff, Twitter really could use some independent analyses right now to make its algorithm better and making the source code public could be the first step in that direction. But its hard to say if it is a good move or just another one of Musk’s impulsive acts.