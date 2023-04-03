hometechnology NewsThis Twitter extension on Chrome separates ‘verified’ accounts from ‘paid’ ones

This Twitter extension on Chrome separates ‘verified’ accounts from ‘paid’ ones

3 Min(s) Read

By Vijay Anand  Apr 3, 2023 7:22:25 PM IST (Updated)

Called, ironically, Eight Dollars, the extension can be installed on your Chrome browser and once done, the Twitter home page will automatically expand blue checkmarks into 'verified' or 'paid' categories. 

Twitter is a mess — its algorithm is all over the place, the Twitter Blue rollout has reportedly not found too many takers and to add fuel to this confusing fire, the blue checkmark system is broken.

Recommended Articles

View All

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Till March 31, if you clicked on an account's blue checkmark, you were shown either of these three pop-ups: 


  • This is a legacy verified account and may or may not be notable.
  • This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment or another designated category.
  • This is an account that subscribes to Twitter Blue.

    • Strangely enough, my account shows both of the first two pop-ups — the former on my mobile app, and the latter on the web browser.

    However, since April 1, most legacy verified accounts are showing the pop-up: 'This account if verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.'

    Also read: This Twitter user figured out the secret sauce to boost tweets through its source code

    The Twitter information page does state that, starting April 1, "we'll be winding down our legacy verified program and accounts that were verified under the previous criteria (active, notable and authentic) will not retain a blue checkmark unless they are subscribed to Twitter Blue."

    In essence, perhaps in a couple of weeks, things will become clearer but as things stand, I most certainly am not a Twitter Blue subscriber — and have no plans to fork out Rs 600 a month — and will enjoy the blue tick till I have it.

    However, if you're curious about which accounts come under the previously verified category and which are paid for, this Google Chrome extension could be of use. Called, ironically, Eight Dollars, the extension can be installed on your Chrome browser and once done, the Twitter home page will automatically expand blue checkmarks into ‘verified’ or ‘paid’ categories.

    You can find the browser extension here.

    Also read: Twitter’s 'Verified for Organizations': Prominent news outlets refuse to pay

    How to install

    • Click on the link above.
    • It will take you to the extension's home page.
    • On the top right, click on Add to Chrome.
    • The button will change to ‘checking’ while a pop-up will appear on your screen, warning you that the extension can ‘read and change your data on mobile.twitter.com and twitter.com.’
    • Click on Add extension.

      • And you're done.

      Now, open Twitter on your browser and sigh in satisfaction as all the accounts are categorised as ‘verified’ or ‘paid.’ Now you know who bought the blue badge of honour, and who will soon lose their blue tick — unless they pay for the privilege, of course.

      Also read: Microblogging platform Koo offers free lifetime verification, following Twitter's global launch of 'Verified for Organizations'

      (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
      First Published: Apr 3, 2023 6:57 PM IST
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      Elon MuskTwitter blue tick

      Previous Article

      Cloud Technology: Exploring the exciting supercloud application and challenges

      Next Article

      iPhone 15 Pro Rumours: Capacitive buttons that could work even when the phone is dead?