This Twitter extension on Chrome separates ‘verified’ accounts from ‘paid’ ones

Called, ironically, Eight Dollars, the extension can be installed on your Chrome browser and once done, the Twitter home page will automatically expand blue checkmarks into 'verified' or 'paid' categories.

Twitter is a mess — its algorithm is all over the place, the Twitter Blue rollout has reportedly not found too many takers and to add fuel to this confusing fire, the blue checkmark system is broken.

Till March 31, if you clicked on an account's blue checkmark, you were shown either of these three pop-ups:

This is a legacy verified account and may or may not be notable.

This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment or another designated category.

This is an account that subscribes to Twitter Blue.

Strangely enough, my account shows both of the first two pop-ups — the former on my mobile app, and the latter on the web browser.

However, since April 1, most legacy verified accounts are showing the pop-up: 'This account if verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.'

The Twitter information page does state that, starting April 1, "we'll be winding down our legacy verified program and accounts that were verified under the previous criteria (active, notable and authentic) will not retain a blue checkmark unless they are subscribed to Twitter Blue."

In essence, perhaps in a couple of weeks, things will become clearer but as things stand, I most certainly am not a Twitter Blue subscriber — and have no plans to fork out Rs 600 a month — and will enjoy the blue tick till I have it.

However, if you're curious about which accounts come under the previously verified category and which are paid for, this Google Chrome extension could be of use. Called, ironically, Eight Dollars, the extension can be installed on your Chrome browser and once done, the Twitter home page will automatically expand blue checkmarks into ‘verified’ or ‘paid’ categories.

You can find the browser extension here.

How to install

Click on the link above.

It will take you to the extension's home page.

On the top right, click on Add to Chrome.

The button will change to ‘checking’ while a pop-up will appear on your screen, warning you that the extension can ‘read and change your data on mobile.twitter.com and twitter.com.’

Click on Add extension.

And you're done.

Now, open Twitter on your browser and sigh in satisfaction as all the accounts are categorised as ‘verified’ or ‘paid.’ Now you know who bought the blue badge of honour, and who will soon lose their blue tick — unless they pay for the privilege, of course.