This truck driver has 9 lakh YouTube subscribers

An Indian truck driver, Rajesh Rawani, has garnered over nine lakh subscribers on YouTube. He is arguably one of the most famous truck drivers in India, who doubles up as a YouTuber.

On his channel, R Rajesh Vlogs, Rajesh shares videos of his road trips and provides a glimpse into his life.

Rajesh has been working as a truck driver for over 25 years. However, it was only recently that he decided to post content on YouTube.

One of his first videos on the channel titled Truck Driver Vlog | Life Of Truck Driver | was shared about a year ago. Since then Rajesh has been posting regularly about his road trips and life as a truck driver.

Rajesh also revealed that it was his sons, Sagar and Shubham, who encouraged him to start a YouTube channel.

“I didn’t even know what YouTube was, it was my boys who started the channel,” he told Moneycontrol.

Today, Sagar also travels with his father in the truck, records videos, edits videos and posts them on the channel.

Rajesh uploads videos of his highway journeys where he explains what he eats, where he stops and what he does. The videos also reveal how he cooks inside the truck, unusual scenes on the road and more.

Since people don’t know much about the life of truck drivers, Rajesh’s videos provide his viewers an understanding.

His common route is from Assam to Bihar to Uttar Pradesh.

However, when asked about his earnings, Rajesh did not reveal much apart from saying that he makes a decent amount.