This truck driver has 9 lakh YouTube subscribers

By CNBCTV18.com

On his YouTube channel, R Rajesh Vlogs, Rajesh Rawani shares videos of his road trips and provides a glimpse into his life. 'I didn’t even know what YouTube was, it was my boys who started the channel,' he said.

An Indian truck driver, Rajesh Rawani, has garnered over nine lakh subscribers on YouTube. He is arguably one of the most famous truck drivers in India, who doubles up as a YouTuber. On his channel, R Rajesh Vlogs, Rajesh shares videos of his road trips and provides a glimpse into his life.

Rajesh has been working as a truck driver for over 25 years. However, it was only recently that he decided to post content on YouTube.