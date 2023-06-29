CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsThis truck driver has 9 lakh YouTube subscribers

This truck driver has 9 lakh YouTube subscribers

This truck driver has 9 lakh YouTube subscribers
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 29, 2023 7:48:50 PM IST (Published)

On his YouTube channel, R Rajesh Vlogs, Rajesh Rawani shares videos of his road trips and provides a glimpse into his life. 'I didn’t even know what YouTube was, it was my boys who started the channel,' he said.

An Indian truck driver, Rajesh Rawani, has garnered over nine lakh subscribers on YouTube. He is arguably one of the most famous truck drivers in India, who doubles up as a YouTuber.

On his channel, R Rajesh Vlogs, Rajesh shares videos of his road trips and provides a glimpse into his life.


Rajesh has been working as a truck driver for over 25 years. However, it was only recently that he decided to post content on YouTube.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X