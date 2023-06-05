This techie used AI to morph Sidhu Moosewala's songs but...

Amarjit Singh, a software engineer, uses AI voice models to create covers of popular artists, raising questions about the ethical and legal implications of using someone's voice for artistic purposes without consent. While he claims to do it for the love of art, concerns arise about potential harm to an artist's image and the need for regulations surrounding AI-generated content.

When Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, fans from all over the world were devastated. And then This is It came out and it felt like the King of Pop had come back to life — even if the song was just under four minutes. Since then, two of his albums have been released posthumously, giving fans a glimpse of Michael Jackson's musical genius and preserving his legendary legacy.

The last album Xscape, consisting of Jackson’s unreleased songs from throughout his career, was released in 2014. Now, imagine finding a cover of The Weeknd’s Die for You — a song that came out in 2017 — sung in the voice of Jackson. How would that make you feel? Would you be stunned? Confused? Excited?

That’s all the emotions I went through when I came across a cover of Diljit Dosanjh’s Born to Shine in the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala’s voice — a cover that he never recorded while he was alive.