This tech-based lending platform aims to make it easier for MSMEs, individuals obtain loans

Turiya is a platform that is aimed at serving as a multi-product, omnichannel LOS (loan origination system) to enable Protium — an engineering-focused lender in India — to be a full-stack lender to MSMEs and consumers.

Protium, an engineering-focused lender in India, says it has processed over 25 million transactions and disbursed more than Rs 5,300 crore in loans to date through its proprietary in-house platform, Turiya. Padmanabhan Balasubramanian, Partner at Protium, says the platform's exceptional capabilities in risk management and lending have solidified the company's position in the country's lending space.

Balasubramanian explained that the inspiration behind the creation of Turiya was to build a platform that could serve as a multi-product, omnichannel LOS (loan origination system) to enable Protium to be a full-stack lender to MSMEs and consumers.

"Turiya is a new software and analytics development paradigm, where the amount of coding can be anywhere between 0 and 100 percent depending on the use case. Lego is the closest we can compare our approach where a product manager can do the following: storytelling, build connectors, define a process and manage change without involvement from technology, analytics or the DevOps team," he said.