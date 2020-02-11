Technology
This startup is offering ESOPs worth $3.5 million to its employees
Updated : February 11, 2020 04:40 PM IST
CarDekho will allow eligible employees (current and former) to cash out 50 percent of their vested options under Girnarsoft group's ESOP Exercise and Secondary Sale Plan.
The first ESOP cash out was announced in April last year, where Jaipur-headquartered CarDekho had bought ESOPs worth $2 million.
Founded in 2008, CarDekho had recently raised $70 million in series D round to strengthen its transactional business and expand in Southeast Asia.