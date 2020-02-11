#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

This startup is offering ESOPs worth $3.5 million to its employees

Updated : February 11, 2020 04:40 PM IST

CarDekho will allow eligible employees (current and former) to cash out 50 percent of their vested options under Girnarsoft group's ESOP Exercise and Secondary Sale Plan.
The first ESOP cash out was announced in April last year, where Jaipur-headquartered CarDekho had bought ESOPs worth $2 million.
Founded in 2008, CarDekho had recently raised $70 million in series D round to strengthen its transactional business and expand in Southeast Asia.
This startup is offering ESOPs worth $3.5 million to its employees

You May Also Like

Indian Army major develops world's 1st bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets

Indian Army major develops world's 1st bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets

Avenue Supermarts' market cap crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Avenue Supermarts' market cap crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Government likely to propose April 1 as effective date for mega bank mergers

Government likely to propose April 1 as effective date for mega bank mergers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
PollWill you buy an EV?
close
Will you buy an electric vehicle?
Tell us
The world’s biggest automobile makers are taking an important turn towards building electric cars. Indian companies are trying to catch up, with Maruti Suzuki and Tata ratcheting up their focus on these vehicles. Maruti, which showcased a concept electric SUV at the Auto Expo, said it has ambitions to sell a million green energy vehicles over the next few years.

What about you? Would you buy an electric vehicle? The high prices are an obvious deterrent. But is that the only reason stopping you?

In this CNBC-TV18-LocalCicrcles survey, we have posed four questions to assess you interest in buying EVs. Let us know what you think.
Advertisement