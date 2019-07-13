Smart Living
This Elon Musk startup is developing technology to connect computers to human brains
Updated : July 13, 2019 01:07 PM IST
The least visible Musk company is set to reveal its progress in developing the technology to connect computers to human brains on July 16 during an event in San Francisco.
Founded as a medical research company in 2016, Neuralink has hired several high-profile neuroscientists from various universities.
