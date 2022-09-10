By Nishtha Pandey

Do you have trouble getting good sleep or do you feel groggy in the morning? Well, American tech company Eight Sleep has a $2,000 solution for this.

Eight Sleep based out of New York specialises in developing and manufacturing smart mattresses. Their new smart mattress, Pod, which sells at a starting price of $2,000 (Around Rs 1,59 lakh) is a tech innovation that is able to adjust its temperature automatically throughout the night according to your sleep habits.

According to the website, the Pod automatically heats or cools before your bedtime so you get into bed comfortably and fall asleep faster. If you sleep with a partner, their side will automatically set to their temperature preferences as well.

Aside from its variable temperature, the Pod also contains all of the functionality of Eight Sleep's previous mattress — through the company’s app, you can track your sleep, set different temperature zones for each side of the bed, and integrate with other smart home devices such as Nest, Philip Hue smart lights, or Alexa.

So basically your mattress can help you monitor your sleep and health metrics, including sleep stages, HRV, heart rate, and respiratory rate.

With that, the company claims, the Pod also will help you wake up peacefully at the time that you set on the app, through subtle temperature changes and vibrations.

Eight Sleep’s Pod is basically a smartwatch for good sleep.

Are there smart mattresses in India?

While the Indian market doesn’t have the tech innovation that Eight Sleep has brought with Pod, we do have mattresses made with smart technology in the market.

For instance, Spring Fit’s IO Sleep Mattress, which sells at an eyewatering starting price of Rs 3,29,334, has Space X Zero Gravity fabric, which is meant to give a "floating" experience while you sleep.

Apart from that, it has a "visco-elastic layer" which is made with millions of "thermo-active gel capsules" that can lower the temperature of the body part in contact by up to 4 degrees. There are also sleep cells in the mattress that provide pressure-relieving comfort by tracking, monitoring and supporting each body movement.

Sleep company also offers ‘Smart Luxe Mattress’ whose SmartGRID technology adapts to your body shape and also has temperature-neutral technology to keep you cool and comfy.

Ready for bed, then?