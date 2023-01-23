This platform connects influencers with brands — how it's a win-win for everyone

The Collective Artists Network’s Big Bang Social gives content creators a platform to introduce them to brands and companies — depending on the requirements of both parties. It currently has over 120,000 creators on its roster.

Influencer, content creator, celebrity — these words are from recent history, yet they sound like they've been there forever. That's because these individuals have a larger-than- life presence in our lives. We see them almost every day on social media, and have been consuming their content and following them for years.

For the longest time, celebs, actors, models, artists, and athletes were the only faces we saw on television, in newspapers, and billboards. With the advent of influencers, the factor of relatability increased, as did the number of followers.

This way, brands had a variety of representatives and the campaigns were not confined to traditional media. Through Big Bang Social, brands can hand-pick creators that are best suited for them. For example, a fashion and lifestyle influencer for a makeup brand, or a fitness enthusiast for a sports brand. This way, brands could also step away from just the traditional media and have a more personal outreach to their target group. And what better way to do that than through their phones.

The creators are free to choose the kind of content they want to make, as long as the idea aligns with the brand — the best part is that the endorsements feel more organic, therefore believable, this way.

It's a win-win for everyone as the brands do not have to shell out the hefty amount as in the case of a high-profile celebrity.

Currently, Big Bang Social has over 120,000 creators and enables sustained engagement with a curated list of creators for brands. It helps brands connect and message influencers directly through the platform and has the ability to seamlessly integrate multiple campaigns across various platforms as part of the subscription model.

Brands also have access to a data analytics dashboard and a recommendation engine, as well as support from a dedicated consultative team. They can specify things like what target audience they are looking at, what kind of reach an influencer provide, which social media platform would be best suited for what campaign, and so on. Additionally, brands also have the ability to conduct trials and surveys with tastemakers of a certain category, allowing for deeper insights and feedback on products and campaigns.

For creators, Big Bang Social helps them build themselves through content experiences, monetisation and upskilling. Creators have access to online training, learning and masterclasses from industry leaders.

Through a platform like this, Vijay Subramaniam, CEO of talent management agency Collective Artists Network, aims to streamline India’s largely unorganised creator economy using a tech-first approach, with the goal of providing support to monetise assets and increase revenue streams for creator businesses.

It is a platform that brings together all kinds of influencers — from micro-influencers to celebrities. It makes sure that everyone on the platform gets an equal amount of exposure and it is completely bias-free. Creators also saw exponential growth both in terms of content and reach through the platform.