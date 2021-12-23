This, not Google, is the world’s most visited website

TikTok was the world’s most visited site in 2021. According to Cloudflare Inc, a cloud infrastructure company that tracks internet traffic, the app even surpassed last year’s leader, Alphabet Inc’s Google. The popular app, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, had ranked seventh last year, behind Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Netflix and Amazon, as per Cloudflare’s web traffic ranking.

TikTok fans use smartphone applications or browsers to watch short videos that are engaging and are suggested to them by the app’s algorithm. These algorithms have been the subject of interest in the digital marketing world as they have led to the rapid growth of the app. A report by domo.com says that around 167 million TikTok videos get streamed each minute every day, and Google, which handles about 90 percent of all internet searches, conducts 5.7 million searches every minute.

TikTok also gave an opportunity to young social media influencers to become a household names. American social media personalities and dancers Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio became wildly popular thanks to TikTok and were subsequently cast in TV shows, movies and commercials.

As per previous reports by The Wall Street Journal, the key to assessing a user’s interest in the app is by calculating the length of time he or she spends looking at the video content. Re-watching the content also makes a difference in TikTok’s scoring.

Cloudflare said the app first began topping the charts as the world’s most-visited internet site in February. It saw great popularity in August, maintaining the top spot for the remaining year.

Tiktok is the only non-American site to occupy a spot among the top 10 internet sites. The other nine sites were Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Twitter and WhatsApp. Notably, this year, Meta’s social media app Instagram was no longer in the top 10 as it was replaced by WhatsApp, the instant messaging app owned by Meta as well. Meta owned two of the websites on the top 10 list as did Alphabet.