This is how much the iPhone 14 is likely to cost you: Leaks

The official launch of the iPhone 14 is still months away, but there have been umpteen leaks regarding its price and specifications. The latest leak comes from tipster Sam (@shadowleaks on Twitter) who tweeted the expected price of the smartphone.

iPhone 14 Max Specifications• 6.68" Flexible OLED Screen• (2778×1284) Resolution & 458 PPI• 90Hz Refresh Rate• A15 Bionic (5nm TSMC)• 6GB LPDDR4X RAM• 128GB/256GB Storage• Dual Rear Camera (12MP+12MP)• Face ID• Notch 🫧 6GB+128GB: $899— Sam (@Shadow_Leak) May 5, 2022 As per his tweet, the price of the 6GB+128GB variant is expected to be $899, which roughly translates to around Rs 69,182.

According to Sam, the iPhone 14 is expected to have a 6.68" Flexible OLED Screen (in line with previous iPhone models) with 2778×1284 Resolution & 458 PPI density. The display is expected to have a 90Hz Refresh Rate, an A15 Bionic SoC(5nm TSMC), 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB storage options.

Here's is what we now so far about the iPhone 14 as per the other leaks

The iPhone 14 will have a sleeker new design, a faster A16 Bionic chip, sharper new main camera and possible USB-C for the Pro and Pro Max versions with a faster Wi-Fi modem.

The regular iPhone 14 line-up could get a big shake-up as the mini is expected to be dropped for a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.

As Jon Prosser’s Front Page Tech video, the iPhone 14 will sport a sort of mashed iPhone 12 design with an iPhone 4 look, meaning Apple is likely to stick with flat edges. Those flat edges could include a mute button and a group of rounded buttons like the iPhone 4.

Several rumours suggested that Apple may debut the ProMotion displays with refresh rates up to 120Hz, in the iPhone 14, but it is now unlikely to happen as Apple may stick to 90Hz refresh rate, flexible OLED screens.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro models may eliminate the notch that houses the hardware needed for Face ID. They would instead adopt a hole-punch style design like popular Android phones.

In the camera department, all of the iPhone 14 models could see improvements to the Ultra Wide camera, and the iPhone 14 Pro model is expected to house the wide-angle camera with updates to the telephoto lens. Tipsters believe that the iPhone 14 will feature a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and 12-megapixel dual cameras, with 8K video recording capabilities.

Another notable leak suggests that the iPhone 14 models will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem, which is the world's first 10 Gigabit 5G modem and antenna system for smartphones.

The price of the base model of the iPhone 14 is expected to be in the range of $899 (Rs 69,182) to $1099 (Rs 84,573). All models of the iPhone 14 are likely to be launched at Apple’s September 2022 event.