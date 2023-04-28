This is how Microsoft hopes to improve accessibility for people with disabilities with Azure AI

With over 2.2 percent of India's population having some form of disability, it's essential that technology companies prioritise inclusivity in their products and services.

Microsoft is making strides to improve accessibility for people with disabilities using Azure AI. With over 2.2 percent of India's population having some form of disability, it's essential that technology companies prioritise inclusivity in their products and services. Here are six ways in which Microsoft says that it is improving accessibility with Azure AI:

Dictate conversations, meetings, and live broadcasting: Azure Cognitive Services powers speech-to-text transcription and captioning for Microsoft Teams meetings and calls. This feature could benefit people with hearing disabilities and ADHD, and those in noisy or low-bandwidth environments.

Content reading with text-to-speech technology: Azure Cognitive Services powers the text-to-speech function in Microsoft products like Outlook, Edge, and Office, making it easier for people who are blind, have impaired vision, dyslexia, ADHD, or autism to access digital content.

Communicate in multiple languages: Microsoft Translator supports speech-to-speech, text-to-speech, and optical character recognition (OCR) to enable communication across different languages and formats.

Hands-free and secure device access: Windows Hello's facial recognition technology, powered by Azure Face API, simplifies the login process for users with mobility limitations and provides a secure, hands-free login experience for all users.

Device control enhanced via voice commands: Microsoft products like Windows and Xbox include voice assistants powered by speech-to-text technology, allowing people with mobility impairments or disabilities to interact with their devices through voice commands.

Descriptive images and surroundings: Azure Computer Vision capabilities, like image captioning, provide descriptive text for images, making them more accessible to people who are blind or have low vision. Additionally, image descriptions enhance search engine optimisation and offer alternatives for viewers who are reading content aloud or in environments with limited bandwidth.

Also Read: Microsoft hits back at UK after Activision acquisition blocked