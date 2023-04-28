English
This is how Microsoft hopes to improve accessibility for people with disabilities with Azure AI

With over 2.2 percent of India's population having some form of disability, it's essential that technology companies prioritise inclusivity in their products and services.

Microsoft is making strides to improve accessibility for people with disabilities using Azure AI. With over 2.2 percent of India's population having some form of disability, it's essential that technology companies prioritise inclusivity in their products and services. Here are six ways in which Microsoft says that it is improving accessibility with Azure AI:

Dictate conversations, meetings, and live broadcasting: Azure Cognitive Services powers speech-to-text transcription and captioning for Microsoft Teams meetings and calls. This feature could benefit people with hearing disabilities and ADHD, and those in noisy or low-bandwidth environments.
Content reading with text-to-speech technology: Azure Cognitive Services powers the text-to-speech function in Microsoft products like Outlook, Edge, and Office, making it easier for people who are blind, have impaired vision, dyslexia, ADHD, or autism to access digital content.
