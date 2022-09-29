By Pihu Yadav

At its Search On event on Wednesday, Google showcased new features it is bringing to make the search process “more natural and intuitive”. From the type-and-you-might-find approach that Google had a decade ago to being able to find what you are looking for even without having to type in, Google's search experience has drastically changed. But with trends being made and followed mainly on social media, it could become difficult for a search engine to keep up, even if it’s Google.

To help people search more naturally, like asking a friend, Google introduced multi-search earlier this year. This feature lets you take a picture or use a screenshot and then add text to it. It is currently available in English globally and will be coming to over 70 languages in the next few months.

With the coming of “multi-search near me”, Google hopes to help you find an item near you — whether it is in a way to support your local businesses, a last-minute addition to your shopping list or just a craving that you have to satiate right away. It will start rolling out in English in the US later this year. There has been no comment on the global rollout yet.

A new Lens translation update — a feature that Google claims people use to translate text in images over a billion times, across more than 100 languages every month — can now blend translated text into complex images, so it does not look like a cheap photoshop trick and feels more natural. Google said that it is using the same technology as the Magic Eraser on Pixel for this, which also allows for a rapid translation, in 100 milliseconds, to be precise. This feature is also launching later this year.

The Google app for iOS is also getting a revamp. Now you’ll see shortcuts right under the search bar to shop your screenshots, translate the text with your camera, hum to search and even solve your homework with your camera.

So, you know how Google has always been one step ahead and tries to jump in before you have even finished typing your query? With the new update, these suggestions will be replaced by instant results. In the coming months, Google will roll out an even faster way to find what you need. When you begin to type in a question, we can provide relevant content immediately, before you’ve even finished typing.