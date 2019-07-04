This is how controversial TikTok is growing strong in India
Updated : July 04, 2019 05:03 PM IST
According to global market research firm Forrester, due to TikTok's success, short videos are getting a lot of attention again after the winding up of Twitter-owned Vine and China-based Kuaishou in recent times.
TikTok has 70 crore users globally, out of which nearly 20 crore are in India.
