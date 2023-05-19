This is how ChatGPT might be violating your privacy

Cybersecurity company Surfshark conducted an analysis of ChatGPT's data collection practices and uncovered several potential flaws, echoing concerns raised by the Italian Data Protection Authority.

The rising popularity of ChatGPT has come under scrutiny due to concerns surrounding its data collection practices and overall safety. These worries led to Italy imposing a temporary ban on ChatGPT and prompted the formation of task forces by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to address the issue.

Cybersecurity firm Surfshark conducted an analysis of ChatGPT's data collection practices and uncovered several potential flaws, echoing concerns raised by the Italian Data Protection Authority.

One of the main privacy issues that were identified is the massive amount of personal data collected by ChatGPT for training its AI models. It is alleged that this data collection may have been conducted without a valid legal basis, as required by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).