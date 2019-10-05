#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
This handset maker sold 535 devices per second during festive season sale

Updated : October 05, 2019 03:28 PM IST

The company also sold over 38 lakh smartphones in India during the same period, with the Redmi Note 7 becoming the best-selling smartphone series on Flipkart.
Last year, Xiaomi sold over 25 lakh smartphones during the same period and witnessed over 50 percent growth YoY.
This handset maker sold 535 devices per second during festive season sale
