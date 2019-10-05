Technology
This handset maker sold 535 devices per second during festive season sale
Updated : October 05, 2019 03:28 PM IST
The company also sold over 38 lakh smartphones in India during the same period, with the Redmi Note 7 becoming the best-selling smartphone series on Flipkart.
Last year, Xiaomi sold over 25 lakh smartphones during the same period and witnessed over 50 percent growth YoY.
