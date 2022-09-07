This country has banned sale of iPhones because...

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Ahead of Apple’s mega iPhone 14 event, Brazilian authorities have fined the company and banned future sales for not providing chargers to the customers.

The Brazilian government has banned the sale of iPhones in the country as they don't accompany chargers anymore. Apple had stopped packing chargers after iPhone 12 launch.

Now, Brazil has suspended local sales of iPhones that don’t come packaged with chargers. In addition, Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security also fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) for discriminatory practices. The ban came just a day ahead of Apple’s Far Out event, where the new iPhone 14 (which likely also won’t come with a charger) is expected to be revealed.

According to a report by the Verge, Brazil's consumer agency argued that the chargerless iPhone was putting a burden on customers and Apple could find other ways to reduce its environmental impact.

In the order, published by the country's official gazette, the ministry argued that Apple made the move in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers."

Apple Inc said it will appeal a Brazilian order and would continue to work with the Brazilian consumer protection agency to ‘resolve their concerns'. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 remains on sale in Brazil via Apple’s website.

This is not the first time that Apple has faced a ban in a country. Apple’s products, especially iPhones have been banned in several countries in the past.

Here is a look at some of those countries that banned the iPhone.

Columbia: Earlier this year, a court in Bogota, Colombia banned Apple from selling all its devices with 5G connectivity, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and even iPad models with 5G connectivity.

It was applied after the court granted Ericsson a preliminary injunction against Apple.

China: After the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China ruled in favour of Qualcomm in a prolonged licensing battle with Apple, the import and sale of all iPhones from the iPhone 6S to the iPhone X were banned in China.

Germany: The same legal battle with Qualcomm resulted in another major loss due to which Apple had to pull some of its older iPhone models from its stores in Germany.

Apple has also pulled out of countries like Iran due to the US sanctions and recently Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.