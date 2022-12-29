This company is making video calls more interactive through its play and plug device

BirdHub Pro is very similar to a webcam but does much more than that. It can be mounted on a screen to turn it into a smart TV or a computer screen to make video calls easier but it’s not just that.

Video conferencing has become the new normal for corporate employees working from the office and the comfort of their homes. We are sharing call links more than ever and trying to find a way to be as collaborative as we would be in meeting rooms. Brainstorming sessions, briefings, whiteboards and markers — now employees are not confined to a physical space to experience these.

In a 2022 survey conducted among employees in the Asia-Pacific region, a majority of 66 percent of the respondents stated they would prefer to work in hybrid mode in the future. But virtual meetings also have their drawbacks. In 2021, 16 percent of respondents, who were Gen Z, from a global survey said they experience issues contributing verbally during conference calls.

There is only so much a webcam can do and it has its limitations. When there is a group of people on the other end, it is hard to understand what each one of them is saying, especially people in the back or if someone is constantly moving. Reading presentations — unless they are being shared on screen — can be difficult and the same can be the case with whiteboard explanations.

In cases like this, it is easy for people on the other end of the call to feel left out and this is where Bird AI comes into the picture with its BirdHub Pro — a product that makes collaborating on virtual calls as easy as being physically together in a room.

What is BirdHub Pro?

BirdHub Pro also acts as a projector in case you want to use the screen as a whiteboard. So, when you draw or write something on the screen with its stylus, it is visible to people sitting in the room and those who are there virtually. It also allows the virtual attendees to participate equally.

It is also a smart device which tracks the movement and voice of the speaker and accordingly focuses on them to make sure that they are heard clearly on the other end. Even in a big room, the audio quality on the device is pretty good — folks at Bird AI were kind enough to give us a demo.

The company was started in 2021 by Nishant Rajawat and has sold over 20,000 units since then with clients including big names such as Infosys, Reliance Industries, Godrej Industries, Tata Motors, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Law Firm and more. It is currently present in over 20 countries.

"Looking at the current global demand for our product, we plan to expand our reach multi-fold by increasing our partner network and online presence. We are looking forward to growing our revenue by 10x in the coming year months, which would be around $15-20 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue,” Rajawat said about the future plans for the company.