English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Hometechnology News

This company is making video calls more interactive through its play and plug device

This company is making video calls more interactive through its play and plug device

This company is making video calls more interactive through its play and plug device
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Dec 29, 2022 2:13:35 PM IST (Published)

BirdHub Pro is very similar to a webcam but does much more than that. It can be mounted on a screen to turn it into a smart TV or a computer screen to make video calls easier but it’s not just that.

Video conferencing has become the new normal for corporate employees working from the office and the comfort of their homes. We are sharing call links more than ever and trying to find a way to be as collaborative as we would be in meeting rooms. Brainstorming sessions, briefings, whiteboards and markers — now employees are not confined to a physical space to experience these.

Recommended Articles

View All
The three big projections for 2023 from major global investment banks

The three big projections for 2023 from major global investment banks

IST3 Min(s) Read

Marion Biotech: What we know about the Noida drugmaker linked to 18 kid deaths in Uzbekistan

Marion Biotech: What we know about the Noida drugmaker linked to 18 kid deaths in Uzbekistan

IST4 Min(s) Read

Emkay Global sees the Nifty 50 at these levels by the end of 2023

Emkay Global sees the Nifty 50 at these levels by the end of 2023

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Lokayukta Bill passed by Maharashtra Assembly

Explained: What is Lokayukta Bill passed by Maharashtra Assembly

IST3 Min(s) Read


In a 2022 survey conducted among employees in the Asia-Pacific region, a majority of 66 percent of the respondents stated they would prefer to work in hybrid mode in the future. But virtual meetings also have their drawbacks. In 2021, 16 percent of respondents, who were Gen Z,  from a global survey said they experience issues contributing verbally during conference calls.
Also Read: Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands in US
There is only so much a webcam can do and it has its limitations. When there is a group of people on the other end, it is hard to understand what each one of them is saying, especially people in the back or if someone is constantly moving. Reading presentations — unless they are being shared on screen — can be difficult and the same can be the case with whiteboard explanations.
In cases like this, it is easy for people on the other end of the call to feel left out and this is where Bird AI comes into the picture with its BirdHub Pro — a product that makes collaborating on virtual calls as easy as being physically together in a room.
What is BirdHub Pro?
BirdHub Pro is very similar to a webcam but does much more than that. It can be mounted on a screen to turn it into a smart TV or a computer screen to make video calls easier but it’s not just that.
BirdHub Pro also acts as a projector in case you want to use the screen as a whiteboard. So, when you draw or write something on the screen with its stylus, it is visible to people sitting in the room and those who are there virtually. It also allows the virtual attendees to participate equally.
Also Read: Shorter shorts, AR frenzy, regional content to rule wild wild 'verse' in 2023
It is also a smart device which tracks the movement and voice of the speaker and accordingly focuses on them to make sure that they are heard clearly on the other end. Even in a big room, the audio quality on the device is pretty good — folks at Bird AI were kind enough to give us a demo.
The company was started in 2021 by Nishant Rajawat and has sold over 20,000 units since then with clients including big names such as Infosys, Reliance Industries, Godrej Industries, Tata Motors, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Law Firm and more. It is currently present in over 20 countries.
"Looking at the current global demand for our product, we plan to expand our reach multi-fold by increasing our partner network and online presence. We are looking forward to growing our revenue by 10x in the coming year months, which would be around $15-20 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue,” Rajawat said about the future plans for the company.
Rajawat also said that the company is looking to ramp up the cloud infrastructure, IP, and production capacity to be able to meet the surge in demand.
Also Read: 6 GHz spectrum vital for India to meet national broadband mission targets: COAI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

hybrid workplacevideo calling

Previous Article

TSMC starts volume production of 3nm chips in Taiwan

Next Article

Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands in US