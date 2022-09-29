This company claims its AI tool will help customer support understand you better

By Pihu Yadav

Engaging with customer support can be a hassle, mostly because it can be difficult to put across your point when you’re frustrated (which is why you’re on the phone with them) and trying to be polite at the same time. It can get even worse when both of you are having a hard time getting through a language barrier.

Verint, a customer engagement organisation claims that it has a solution that can help customer support executives understand you better. “Verint Analytics can consolidate and analyse unstructured data across channels and supports data and speech analytics for over 80 global and 11 Indian languages to give decision makers a unified view and enable them to make better decisions,” the company says.

Anil Chawla, Managing Director, Customer Engagement Solutions, Verint, in a conversation with CNBC-TV18, shed light on why such a tool is important for brands in a country like India where a language barrier is only the tip of the iceberg that miscommunication is.

“To beat this challenge, it is important to implement the right technology tools that can analyse not only the languages but also the tonality of conversations and help the contact centre agents address customers’ queries in the best way possible. Interaction Analytics (includes speech analytics) helps to optimise omnichannel customer experience by capturing and analysing every interaction with customers, regardless of channel, be it phone, email, chat, social media, or surveys,” he said.

With customer interaction moving to various digital platforms, organisations require an all-inclusive solution to better engage with customers. Speech analytics provides a way to “democratise data” across organisations’ technology landscape even when one cannot physically integrate the channels of communication. As a result, a business can learn from each of those interactions to create strong engagement strategies and drive business improvement.

Speech analytics can offer sophisticated conversational analytics to automatically recognise, classify, and arrange the words and phrases along with context used in calls into themes, assisting in the discovery of emerging patterns and potential growth areas.

Natively embedded in the Verint Cloud Platform, Verint Da Vinci powers Verint Speech Analytics running in the platform with advanced AI and automation. It provides organisations with intelligence about business, customers, and employees so they can:

Convert unstructured data to actionable intelligence

Use machine learning to improve business process

Understand customer and employee sentiment

Determine customer intent of a verbal or written conversation

Detect anomalies in data and act

Identify trends and opportunities in customer interactions with predictive modelling

Remove the guesswork from business decisions

Going beyond merely isolating words used repeatedly during a specific time period, Verint’s conversational analytics can identify and group words that are different but contextually related to a particular topic, such as relating overage, minutes of usage, and late charges to “fees”.

Verint Speech Analytics purportedly capitalises on semantic intelligence with over 70 patents to provide a deeper understanding of the meaning and context used in conversations. It can supposedly analyse 100 percent of the calls in up to 10 Indian languages and provide needed results in real time. These include Indian English, Hinglish, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In order to proactively address issues and seize opportunities that improve the customer experience and support business goals, Verint said its Speech and Text Analytics automatically analyses and identifies trends, themes, emotions, sentiment, and the root causes driving customer interactions, including voice calls and unstructured text such as chat.

