This company claims its AI tool can help you become a better writer

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Scalenut is a SaaS-intelligence content platform that promises to take care of your entire content cycle process, from content planning to research to writing and even search engine optimisation (SEO).

In September 2020, The Guardian published an article that was entirely written by a robot. The article was about that robot, GPT-3, OpenAI’s language generator that uses machine learning to produce human-like text. It takes in a prompt and attempts to complete it.

As a disclaimer towards the end of the article, The Guardian mentioned that the introduction was fed to GPT-3 along with a few prompts and the robot produced three different op-eds with three unique arguments. The end result was an amalgamation of all three and was very similar to editing human op-eds.

The following year, IIT alumni Mayank Jain, Gaurav Goyal, and Saurabh Wadhawan came up with a similar AI platform that could either help writers improve their skills or could just replace them altogether (and take over the entire world after a robotic apocalypse).

So, if you are a writer and want to increase your reach on the internet, you might want to pay attention to this.

Scalenut is a SaaS-intelligence content platform that promises to take care of your entire content cycle process, from content planning to research to writing and even search engine optimisation (SEO). For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, SEO is the process of improving the quality and quantity of a website’s traffic from search engines. This is done through keywords that you use in your writing — and there is a whole process that would take forever to explain. Think of it as using hashtags on social media. The more relevant hashtags you use, the more traction you get on your post. But for people to engage with it, the content also has to have quality. And that is where Scalenut comes in.

The dashboard of the website is easy to use. It offers various solutions like creating a blog in under five minutes, planning your content brief, planning your content with topic clusters and more. And it is not just limited to blogs or long-form content. It can also be used to generate product descriptions, Quora answers, social media posts, selecting headlines and everything that there possibly is to writing on the internet.

But there is a catch. Co-founder Gaurav Goyal says that the tool is best suited for creative writing and cannot be a replacement for a human being. And it stands true. I tried the tool to see if I can get away with Scalenut doing my job. At least for a day. And I could not.

Scalenut is an excellent tool for research. In fact, the company says that the platform is already being used across over 50 countries by marketers, content creators, businesses and well-known brands like Leap Finance, PharmEasy, PlumHQ, Foyr, Jungleworks, Snapdeal, etc. for content development.

It is great with content development right from telling you what keywords you should use to how many times you should use them, how you should use them, how are the top ranking websites using them and so much more. The work that goes behind is incredibly detailed but it is only limited to that. For instance, Scalenut gave me a beautifully written article about why one should buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max, except most factual information was wrong. So, I still have to make edits to make it internet ready for a reader who is really keen on getting the phone.