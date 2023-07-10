This community app is exclusively for senior citizens

The app is said to provide a platform for seniors to share and exchange viewpoints and experiences through the publication of engaging articles and snippets on a daily basis.

SeniorWorld, an e-commerce company for senior citizens, on Monday, announced the launch of "SilverWings," which the company describes as “a social, wellness and fun community app platform for seniors over 60”.

According to SeniorWorld, the app has been developed based on feedback from the company's seniors community on Facebook . For the moment, the app is available only on the Google Play Store.

“Social connect and engagement is a key need for the elderly with a staggering 65 percent of urban seniors expressing loneliness as an issue. To address this, SilverWings has built the social aspect of the community around the 4E's: express, engage, explore, and enjoy,” the company said in a statement.

The app is said to provide a platform for seniors to share and exchange viewpoints and experiences through the publication of engaging articles and snippets on a daily basis. Moreover, the app can also facilitate interaction between seniors who share common interests, such as music, poetry, hobbies, and travel, thereby enabling more meaningful connections.

Recognising that 70 percent of seniors struggle with chronic diseases, SeniorWorld added that the app offers a range of benefits to support their well-being. “Seniors can enjoy daily fitness and meditation sessions, participate in live talks with doctors from renowned hospitals, access informative articles on health and wellness, set up medicine reminders, and conveniently keep track of their vitals in one place,” the statement said.

To ensure the safety of its users, the SilverWings App is said to have incorporated a digital SOS emergency button, which can automatically send a distress message to designated emergency contacts, including crucial information such as GPS location and medical history. It can also initiate sequential and repeated calls to expedite the necessary help.

"The creation of the SilverWings app has been a labour of love," said MP Deepu, Co-Founder of SeniorWorld. "We have thoughtfully crafted this app using inclusive design principles, and it is currently available for Android devices. It would be wonderful if everyone participates in this collective journey by helping their elderly family members install this app. It may possibly be one of the best things that you can do for them."