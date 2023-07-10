This community app is exclusively for senior citizens

The app is said to provide a platform for seniors to share and exchange viewpoints and experiences through the publication of engaging articles and snippets on a daily basis.

SeniorWorld, an e-commerce company for senior citizens, on Monday, announced the launch of "SilverWings," which the company describes as “a social, wellness and fun community app platform for seniors over 60”.

According to SeniorWorld, the app has been developed based on feedback from the company's seniors community on Facebook . For the moment, the app is available only on the Google Play Store.

“Social connect and engagement is a key need for the elderly with a staggering 65 percent of urban seniors expressing loneliness as an issue. To address this, SilverWings has built the social aspect of the community around the 4E's: express, engage, explore, and enjoy,” the company said in a statement.