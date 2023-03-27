This AI-powered platform offers good corporate headshot for $30 dollars, check details here

The website HeadshotPro claims to offer over 120 professional headshots with the use of AI in minutes and also says that it has created over 4.5 lakh AI headshots to date..

A professional headshot is important for making a good first impression, especially in the corporate world. Before a client meeting or investor presentation, a first glance at your portrait could do wonders for your business. A professional headshot is an effective way to gain a client or investor’s trust and build an impression even before the face-to-face meeting.

You may no longer need to hire a professional photographer for an impressive headshot as many Artificial Intelligence-backed platforms are now available at your service. You can get a professional headshot with just a few clicks for as low as $29 (nearly Rs 2,400).

The website HeadshotPro claims to offer over 120+ professional headshots with the use of AI in minutes.

ALSO READ |

Corporate executives can get a professional headshot by creating a team on the platform. First, select the style and upload a selfie on the website and then you can download the headshots created by the AI-powered tool.

The platform supports JPG, PNG, WebP, and HEIC photo formats whereas it does not support AVIF or GIF formats. The users have a full commercial licence and ownership over their photos.

The users’ data is stored on servers in the United States, and the images are deleted after 7 days. The images stored are used for training the AI model.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk values Twitter at $20 billion in stock grant offer to employees

The HeadshotPro website also claims that it has created over 4.5 lakh AI headshots to date.

Several users also reacted on Twitter posting their AI-powered professional headshots. One user wrote, “This week I tried HeadshotPro by Danny Postma. This is an AI headshot photography service. I’m left very surprised and impressed by the results. Looking at them is shocking to know it’s not really me!”

This week I tried HeadshotPro by .@dannypostmaa. This is an #AI headshot photography service. I’m left very surprised and impressed by the results. Looking at them is shocking to know it’s not really me! pic.twitter.com/yq45r9mAJT — james (@james) March 22, 2023

The platform has three payment categories if the service is availed by an individual, which includes $29, $39 and $69, depending on the number of headshots, styles and quality of the images one chooses. It charges $39 per person for the corporate package.

A picture speaks louder than words or action and a professional headshot says volumes about you as a professional. A good headshot is essential for networking purposes and to make a strong first impression on recruiters and clients.

AI-generated headshot companies are increasingly disrupting the traditional photography world.

Earlier this month AI photo studio and modelling agency, Deep Agency, which claims to be the studio without a camera, real people and physical location, also opened its virtual doors.