This $80 robot dog might be the most adorable piece of tech at CES 2023

Toymaker WowWee launched its robot pet dog Dog-E at CES 2023. The company says that it is unique to every owner as a result of over a million possible combinations of colourful lights, sounds, and personality traits. How? Let’s find out.

Dog-E is a smart, app-connected robot dog with life-like movements, audio sensors to hear sounds, touch sensors on its head, nose and sides of its body, and a POV (persistence of vision) tail that displays icons and messages to communicate. As soon as you turn on Dog-E, your all-white pup comes to life through the minting process, which reveals its unique colours and characteristics. The minting process can begin by petting its head, touching its nose, or playing with it, among a long list of other interactions.

“The Dog-E companion app allows multiple members of a family to mint and save their own individual profiles in a single Dog-E. Each member of the family can have a Dog-E profile with its own unique look and personality, which they can seamlessly switch between each person using the app,” the company said.

Through the app, you can teach your Dog-E your favourite tricks, such as giving kisses, singing, and responding to claps, and train it to recognise your name and your preferred play and interaction styles. Emotes, icons, and messages can all be displayed by your Dog-E so it can "speak with its tail." When Dog-E is hungry, when it needs affection, and when it wants to play, it will let you know.