This $4000 foldable electric bike can fit under your desk

The bike has a top speed of 25 mph (40 kmph) and is powered by a 600W electric motor.

Japanese startup Icoma has unveiled its Tatamel bike, a tiny electric motorcycle that can fold into a suitcase-sized square in a few seconds. The electric bike comes with a price tag of $4,000 (roughly Rs 3,30,862) which puts it in the range of extremely high-end electric kick scooters. The bike is still under development and will be launched later this year.

The bike will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in Nevada, US from January 6 to 8.

The funky electric bike is designed as a last-mile alternative to walking or taking public transportation.

Specifications

As per a Techcrunch report, the bike has a top speed of 25 mph (40 kmph) and is powered by a 600W hub-integrated motor with a maximum output of 2,000 watts. The back has a 12 amp-hour, 51-volt battery pack. It also comes with a USB and (optional) AC output which can be used to power other devices such as phone chargers, laptop charges, small electronic devices, etc.

The Tatamel rolls on tiny 10-inch wheels, and it doesn’t get any pedals.

When folded, the Tatamel can easily fit in the back of a small car. It can even be stored under a desk, or in the corner of a garage or living room. However, the bike weighs 110 pounds (roughly 50 kg).

While the concept of the Tatamel may not be practical for folks living in the suburbs with vast spaces, it will certainly be a handy gadget for shuttling around crowded business districts, closely knit neighbourhoods, or large campuses of schools, colleges and office buildings.