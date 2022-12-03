These smartphones will be released in December or early next year

A few smartphones on the list have already launched as December began.
Smartphone manufacturers are gearing up for the release of new handsets just before 2022 comes to an end. While a few smartphones on the list have already launched in India as December began, some others will not see a release in the country until later.
Here are the smartphones that will be released in December or early next year.
Infinix Hot 20 5G
Launched on December 1, the Infinix Hot 20 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display which supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, the smartphone has been priced at Rs 11,999. The non-5G variant will be on sale for Rs 8,999. The two variants of the phone will go on sale on December 9 and December 6.
realme 10 Pro Series
realme will launch the next iteration of its Pro Series in India on December 8. The realme 10 Pro Series will come in both 5G and non-5G variants. Likely to be priced at around Rs 25,000, the smartphone will come with a 108-megapixel triple camera system with features like 3X Ultra Zoom, Street mode 3.0, AI video-tracking, etc.
iQOO Neo 7 SE
The new smartphone will be released in China on December 2. Ahead of the launch, iQOO confirmed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and will house a 5,000 mAh battery. If or when the device might launch in India, is still unclear.
Vivo X90 Series
The Vivo X90 Series — Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro Plus — were launched in China on November 22. The Chinese models are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. However, Vivo told CNBCTV18.com that there is no telling when these phones would hit the Indian markets.
OnePlus 11 5G
The OnePlus 11 5G could possibly be one of the first flagships we see in 2023. Earlier in November, OnePlus confirmed that its new 5G flagship smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The brand launched its last flagship — the OnePlus 10 Pro — in January 2022 with a China-only release and a global release followed later in March.
(Edited by : Pihu Yadav)
