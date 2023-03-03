These OPPO smartphones will be getting Android 13 update soon — Check details

hometechnology NewsThese OPPO smartphones will be getting Android 13 update soon — Check details

ColorOS 13 Beta Version is currently being rolled out on Reno6, A55 and F19 Pro handsets, with the A53s 5G set to receive the update from Friday.

OPPO users in India can look forward to enjoying the latest features and design upgrades with the availability of the Android-13-based ColorOS 13 Beta and Official Version on more devices. The company said in a statement that the ColorOS 13 Beta Version is currently being rolled out on Reno6, A55 and F19 Pro handsets, with the A53s 5G set to receive the update from Friday.

OPPO also shared that starting on March 30, OPPO F19 Pro users can expect to receive the ColorOS 13 Official Version update. Additionally, users of the Find X2, Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, Reno7, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno6 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 Pro, Reno5 5G, F21s Pro, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro+, F19, F19s, K10 5G, K10, A96, A77S, A76, and A74 5G devices can already enjoy the updated features.
This update cycle aims to provide more OPPO users with a highly customisable UI and enhanced features, such as the Aquamorphic design, Dynamic Computing Engine, Eco-Friendly Always-On Display, and improved security measures.
Moreover, ColorOS 13 also introduces an Eco-Friendly Always-On Display, which displays important information such as time, date, and notifications while minimising battery usage. It is also said to include an improved privacy protection system, which could enhance data security and reduce the risk of unauthorised access.
