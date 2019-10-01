Technology
These Indian cities swipe right the most on Tinder
Updated : October 01, 2019 03:38 PM IST
Pune tops the list of six Indian cities that have the highest rate of swiping right on its app.
The other cities in order of most right-swipes are: Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.
Mutual right swipes from two users leads to a match.
