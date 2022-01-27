These 5 social media apps affect sleep quality the most

An average social media user spends about 2 hours 25 minutes on social media sites per day , which amounts to almost 17 hours per week, data by Statista Research Department published in November 2021 has suggested.

The number is up 61 percent compared to 2012, when users were spending an average of around 90 minutes per day on social media apps and websites.

To get some more information on this, Sleep Junkie recently surveyed almost 2,012 Americans, the majority of whom use their phones before sleep on a regular basis. This survey was basically done to find out which mobile applications have the highest impact on the sleep patterns of social media users.

Sleep Junkie’s team selected some of the world’s most popular social media applications to test which had the worst impact on sleeping patterns of users.

Their team asked participants to wear a smartwatch and record how much time it took them to fall asleep and the amount of time spent in the REM (rapid eye movement) phase of the sleep cycle. They were also asked to provide feedback on how tired they felt the next morning after using their designated app, in the hour before falling asleep.

As per the collected data, the following applications have seen to have the biggest impact on sleeping patterns:

TikTok: The short fun video app is really addictive, and as per the data, social media users spend 14 percent of their sleep cycle in REM after using this app. It takes them almost 67 minutes to fall asleep after using TikTok.

Instagram: On this Meta-owned application, users spend 15.5 percent of their sleep cycle in REM. It takes them almost 58 minutes to fall asleep after the usage.

Snapchat: On this instant messaging application, users spend 16 percent of their sleep cycle in REM after usage. It takes them almost 56 minutes to fall asleep.

Twitter: Social media users spend 18 percent of their sleep cycle in REM after using this application. It takes them 50 minutes to fall asleep after using Twitter.