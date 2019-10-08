These 3 Samsung smartphones will not receive any future security updates

South Korean handset maker Samsung, while modifying devices it supports with security updates, has dropped the Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A3 (2016), and the Galaxy Tab S2 L/S Refresh from the list.

The firm has added its 2017 Galaxy Tab A from quarterly updates to the 'other' category which essentially means it will get updates, but not according to any schedule.

Of note is the addition of three models to the list of devices being promised monthly updates: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy Xcover 4s, the last being surprisingly upgraded from quarterly updates, Android police reported on Tuesday.

At Google I/O in 2018, the company pledged to work with manufacturers of Android smartphones to ensure more regular security patches.