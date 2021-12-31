The world’s weirdest technologies on show at the CES 2022

One of the world’s most important trade shows for new consumer electronic gadgets is around the corner. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is known to be a breeding ground for weird technologies. Each year, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) organises the CES, a giant electronic show, in January in Las Vegas that attracts over 100,000 attendees from around the world.

In the past, the CES has showcased peculiarities like a waistline-monitoring smart belt, a robot that can bring you toilet paper, cell phone radiation-blocking underwear and a vending machine for fresh loaves of bread. Even in 2021, when the event was hosted online, there was no dearth of oddities.

Odd gadgets of CES 2021

Toto Wellness Toilet: Among the strange new innovations showcased at the CES 2021 was a poop-analysing toilet offering dietary advice. The Toto Wellness Toilet determines your diet based on the stool. Although just a concept at present, the Toto Wellness Toilet may grace everyone’s home within a few years.

Cove's Stress-Reducing Headband: Cove’s Stress-Reducing Headband uses gentle vibrations to activate the part of the brain that manages emotions and reduces stress. The headband promises to show improvements within a month after using it for 20 minutes a day.

A flying taxi from GM: While in-car smart features, displays and audio solutions are common in the While in-car smart features, displays and audio solutions are common in the CES , GM unveiled the rare concept of an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) air-taxi in the 2021 edition. The flying taxi is designed to transport a single passenger at speeds of up to 55 miles per hour without any pilot. The concept is capable of performing vertical takeoffs and landings. GM did not reveal the price or release date of the concept yet.

Petit Qoobo: The Qoobo is a furry therapeutic The Qoobo is a furry therapeutic robot , which acts as a replacement for a pet. The Qoobo, which doesn't have a head, wags its tail in response to your affection.

Samsung Bot Handy: Samsung’s Bot Handy is a rolling robot that helps you put objects in place. With the help of advanced AI, the bot was developed to distinguish materials and apply force accordingly to grasp the objects. According to Samsung, the Bot Handy is in the development stage.

ColdSnap: ColdSnap helps to make ice cream from ColdSnap pods. You can place the pod in the rapid freezing machine and get a single servicing of ice cream in less than 120 seconds. ColdSnap is also capable of producing frozen yoghurt, smoothies, coffee and cocktails.

Omicron jolt

Amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a number of tech companies have said they would not attend the CES in person between January 5 and 8 in Las Vegas.

After the January 2021 event, which was held virtually, the organisers had hoped this year the show would return to the normal format.

Among companies who have said they will not attend the programme in-person are chip maker AMD, PC manufacturer MSI, tech giants Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Intel, the BBC reported.

A spokesman for the CTA told The Verge that the 52nd edition of the technology industry trade show has already seen 42 exhibitors cancelling their in-person appearances. However, 60 new exhibitors have been added till now, the spokesperson said.

According to a BBC report, over 2,200 companies have confirmed their in-person participation at the CES 2022 next year.

Show must go on

Despite the jolt, the CES will and must go on, BBC quoted Gary Shapiro, president and chief executive of the CTA, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Like every edition, CES 2022 is also set to bring in the craziest and coolest gadgets we could find.

American luxury audio group Harman is likely to unveil its latest product offerings at EXPLORE 2022 event at the CES.

Samsung may showcase flat-panel TVs, which is a hybrid between their OLED technology and Quantum Dot displays technology. The company could also unveil a number of 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs at the trade show. Electronics major LG could unveil its first-ever gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card. The laptop has already been given the CES 2022 innovation award.

Intel is likely to announce the continuation of the new Alder Lake generation CPUs at the CES 2022. Asus has also announced “exciting” debuts at the CES 2022 which may include laptops, monitors, and other gadgets. New products in the ROG lineup of Asus could also be unveiled.