The world’s first metaverse wedding just happened; what's next

The metaverse is the next big thing on the internet, and it may change how digital gatherings are going to shape up. Virtual meetings, concerts, games, sporting events and more may take place in the metaverse in the next few years. And guess what, you may be able to get married in metaverse.

We already have the first couple who got married in metaverse while simultaneously taking vows in the real world. The virtual avatars of Traci, 52, and Dave Gagnon, 60, mimicked the motions of the real-life couple and even wore the same wedding outfits and paid homage to how they had initially met nearly six years ago -- in a virtual office event.

The event was hosted by Virbela, a sister company of the firm where the couple worked and had first met. The virtual wedding cost over $30,000, but the cost could come down to $10,000 with less customisation, reported Insider quoting Traci.

The metaverse is a virtual world wherein people will be virtually represented through avatars in their online interactions. 3D avatars will congregate at virtual locations in the Metaverse by leveraging the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

Simply put, the metaverse is the creation of a virtual universe where avatars of human beings will be present through technology. Such metaverses can be created by various companies for various reasons: Entertainment, education and business.

Metaverse has quickly become the next big thing in tech, with companies like Microsoft, Nvidia, Tencent, Amazon, Epic games and Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook Inc, are betting hard on its success in the coming years. Even noted tech and business personalities like Bill Gates have stated that Metaverse may change how the world functions in terms of things like virtual gatherings and online meetings.

“The acceleration of innovation is just starting,” said Gates.

While you may be able to get married in the completely digital and virtual world, for now such marriages are not legal and you would need to get registered at court even after such marriages. Whether this may change in the future is something that many tech enthusiasts will be keeping an eye on.