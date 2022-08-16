The top 6 documentaries for crypto enthusiasts

By CNBCTV18.com

There's nothing like watching a good documentary. Besides quelling that never-ending search for something to watch, it will also offer you a ton of interesting and insightful information. However, chancing upon a good Bitcoin or crypto documentary can be a bit challenging.

There are only a handful of options, and not all of them will be worth your while. With this in mind, we have rounded up 6 of the top documentaries every crypto enthusiast should watch. P.S: This is not a ranking; we have just listed them in the order of how much context around the subject is needed.

Explained: Cryptocurrency (2018)

Part of Netflix’s 'Explained Series,' this episode from 2018 is your sub-15-minute introduction to cryptocurrencies and what they mean for the world. It is not exactly a binge considering its short duration, but it can work as a pre-study for the other documentaries later in the list.

Where did Bitcoin come from? – The true story (Cold Fusion)

Cold Fusion is one of those YouTube Channels that explains difficult concepts in simple words. Dagogo Altraide, the chief creator of the channel, has done an incredible job explaining the nuances and impact of Bitcoin without diluting any of its facets for explanatory ease or entertainment. It is a must-watch for beginners in the crypto space.

The rise & rise of Bitcoin (2014)

If you think the best way to know about a subject is through an enthusiast, this documentary is for you. It follows David Mross, a computer programmer and Bitcoin enthusiast, on a trail of interviews with individuals who believe in a pro-Bitcoin future.

Some of these personalities include Mark Karpeles, the CEO of the infamous crypto exchange, Mt. Gox and Erik Voorhees, the CEO and founder of ShapeShift, another prominent crypto exchange. The documentary is already eight years old and gives us enough chance to see some predictions come true.

QuadrigaCX (2022)

The dark side of cryptocurrency is the centre of much curiosity and is well presented in this Netflix documentary. It unravels what happened when QuadrigaCX, one of Canada’s largest crypto exchanges, shut down operations, leaving thousands of investors in despair.

The crew follows stories around the mysterious death of Gerald Cotton (the founder of QuadrigaCX), his wife, his will and the possibility of a gigantic fraud. The documentary tends to paint all of the crypto industry in a dark shade, so viewers, be advised!

Bitcoin: The end of money as we know it (2015)

This documentary tells us the tale of money - where it began, how it evolved and how far we have come to the tall towers of Wall Street. It then shows us how it could all change with cryptocurrencies taking over. The documentary also depicts how bitcoin could end some of the control governments can exercise with fiat currencies. The film also won several awards, including a Special Jury Prize at the 2015 Amsterdam Film Festival, and a handful of prizes at the Las Vega Anthem Film Festival in the same year.

Trust Machine: The story of blockchain (2018)

The technological impact of blockchain goes much beyond cryptocurrencies, and that’s what this documentary by Alex Winter aims to tell us. From smart contracts to dynamic NFTs, we get a picture of what a world empowered by blockchain could look like and how long it would take to become a norm in society. We recommend this documentary to anyone looking for a peek into the origin of cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Conclusion

If reading and learning about crypto from websites, whitepapers, and books is not your cup of tea, documentaries are the next best thing. We hope our binge list curbs your curiosity about all things crypto and furthers your understanding of these burgeoning digital assets.