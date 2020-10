As smartphones take center stage in the online universe, worldwide digital camera sales are going down day by day and it seems that iPhones have been successful in kickstarting a smartphone revolution.

The sheer number of photos taken on these smartphones is one obvious result of their increasing market share. Currently, smartphones have revolutionized the photographic quality and workflow. With the launch of a series of better camera features in iPhones, the DSLRs are losing the battle.

These cellular devices have become an inseparable part of mankind. With cloud-connected features and easier ways of processing and sharing photos, the cameras don't seem to stand any chance.

With the arrival of the iPhone 12, the competition has just reached another level. The new iPhone witnesses a huge jump in the lens’ light-gathering ability. Additionally, it has the capacity to enable faster shutter speeds or less grainy ISO settings in low light.