The role of a business PC is not limited to ticking things off to-do lists: Dell

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India, discussed the changing role of business laptops in a hybrid work culture and how is Dell helping with that.

A report in December 2022 showed that about 76.38 percent of employees in India would look for a new job if asked to return to work full-time. About the same percentage of people also said that they would prefer having control over their working hours and would like to have the opportunity to alternate between home and office.

“Work is no longer tied to a specific location or workspace, but is more outcome-driven, with employees feeling comfortable working from anywhere. This essentially necessitates organisations making some fundamental technological investments to further strengthen employee engagement,” Belgundi said.

Dell's new devices are specifically designed to address the needs of organisations navigating the future of hybrid work. Belgundi explained, "Our new devices address the requirements of every organisation embarking on a journey to navigate the future of hybrid work." He further added, "Already known as the most intelligent and secure commercial PCs, we've updated our commercial portfolio with new designs, new collaboration features, and new levels of performance."

Speaking about the features of the new devices, Belgundi said, "Our new Latitude and Precision portfolios are built to perform with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest Dell Optimizer features to bring intelligent personalisation from the PC to the ecosystem." He highlighted the Latitude 9440 as the world's smallest 14-inch commercial PC with a 16:10 aspect ratio and InfinityEdge QHD+ display, adding, "It is designed for executives, consultants, and salespeople and is also the most collaborative commercial PC in the world, with the world's first haptic collaboration touchpad and a zero-lattice keyboard."

Discussing the needs of different professionals, Belgundi stated, "Keeping in mind the diverse needs of various workers, particularly engineers, data analysts, and creators who require a powerful workstation for intensive workloads, we are launching the Precision 5680, which has the world's smallest footprint for a 16-inch workstation." He further explained the features of the Precision 5680, including up to 64GB of DDR5 memory with the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU and the patented Dual Opposite Outlet fan technology.

Belgundi also emphasised Dell's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions and addressing customer expectations. He stated, "When it comes to work, team members have a new set of expectations. Technology that does what it is supposed to do is now standard practice, and creating a positive employee experience is critical." He highlighted Dell's upgraded Dell Optimizer capabilities, including enhanced audio features and advanced data protection tools, to meet the growing demands of customers for end-to-end secure solutions.

He also added that the work laptop is not just limited to work anymore. “From portability, design, high-screen resolution, and performance, the role of a business PC is not just limited to ticking things off your to-do lists but also includes nurturing connections and facilitating entertainment. A workhorse by the day and a personal notebook by the night, these devices are transforming into a singular ‘must-have’, ‘all-purpose’ device,” he said.

Having said that, Belgundi is still optimistic about seeing consistent growth in both premium notebooks and business laptops.