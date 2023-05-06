English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsThe role of a business PC is not limited to ticking things off to do lists: Dell

The role of a business PC is not limited to ticking things off to-do lists: Dell

The role of a business PC is not limited to ticking things off to-do lists: Dell
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  May 6, 2023 3:13:39 PM IST (Published)

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India, discussed the changing role of business laptops in a hybrid work culture and how is Dell helping with that.

A report in December 2022 showed that about 76.38 percent of employees in India would look for a new job if asked to return to work full-time. About the same percentage of people also said that they would prefer having control over their working hours and would like to have the opportunity to alternate between home and office.

Recommended Articles

View All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India, discussed the changing role of business laptops in a hybrid work culture and how is Dell helping with that.
“Work is no longer tied to a specific location or workspace, but is more outcome-driven, with employees feeling comfortable working from anywhere. This essentially necessitates organisations making some fundamental technological investments to further strengthen employee engagement,” Belgundi said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X