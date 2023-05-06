The role of a business PC is not limited to ticking things off to-do lists: Dell

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India, discussed the changing role of business laptops in a hybrid work culture and how is Dell helping with that.

A report in December 2022 showed that about 76.38 percent of employees in India would look for a new job if asked to return to work full-time. About the same percentage of people also said that they would prefer having control over their working hours and would like to have the opportunity to alternate between home and office.

“Work is no longer tied to a specific location or workspace, but is more outcome-driven, with employees feeling comfortable working from anywhere. This essentially necessitates organisations making some fundamental technological investments to further strengthen employee engagement,” Belgundi said.